Hua Hong Semiconductor (SHSE:688347) Price Target Increased by 43.31% to 95.72

The average one-year price target for Hua Hong Semiconductor (SHSE:688347) has been revised to CN¥95.72 / share. This is an increase of 43.31% from the prior estimate of CN¥66.79 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥40.30 to a high of CN¥168.32 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.33% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥111.73 / share.

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hua Hong Semiconductor. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 688347 is 0.09%, an increase of 366.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 52.00% to 1,460K shares.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 565K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares , representing an increase of 36.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 688347 by 64.64% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 394K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 364K shares , representing an increase of 7.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 688347 by 18.29% over the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund holds 199K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

CQQQ - Invesco China Technology ETF holds 188K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares , representing an increase of 13.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 688347 by 5.91% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 66K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing an increase of 26.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 688347 by 45.54% over the last quarter.

