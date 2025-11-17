Hua Hong Semiconductor (SEHK:1347) Price Target Increased by 56.84% to 66.18

The average one-year price target for Hua Hong Semiconductor (SEHK:1347) has been revised to HK$66.18 / share. This is an increase of 56.84% from the prior estimate of HK$42.19 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$27.86 to a high of HK$116.37 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.66% from the latest reported closing price of HK$77.55 / share.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Maintains 0.21% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.21%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hua Hong Semiconductor. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1347 is 0.10%, an increase of 0.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.41% to 54,069K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,547K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,418K shares , representing an increase of 11.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1347 by 18.71% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,473K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,569K shares , representing an increase of 10.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1347 by 11.62% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,936K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,870K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1347 by 15.44% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,589K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CQQQ - Invesco China Technology ETF holds 4,371K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,695K shares , representing an increase of 15.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1347 by 3.48% over the last quarter.

