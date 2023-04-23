Hua Hong Semiconductor (1347) Price Target Increased by 6.75% to 39.48

The average one-year price target for Hua Hong Semiconductor (1347) has been revised to 39.48 / share. This is an increase of 6.75% from the prior estimate of 36.98 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.17 to a high of 59.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.57% from the latest reported closing price of 36.70 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hua Hong Semiconductor. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1347 is 0.19%, a decrease of 36.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.07% to 51,775K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,822K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,683K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1347 by 38.80% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,695K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,452K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,518K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1347 by 38.97% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 4,690K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,670K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1347 by 20.31% over the last quarter.

CQQQ - Invesco China Technology ETF holds 3,142K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,022K shares, representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1347 by 13.49% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.