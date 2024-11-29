H.U. Group Holdings Issues Stock Options for Growth

HUGroup Holdings (JP:4544) has released an update.

H.U. Group Holdings has announced the issuance of stock options to motivate its senior management and employees to enhance financial results and corporate value. The company plans to issue 520 stock acquisition rights that will be available for exercise from 2027 to 2032, exclusively to Japanese residents.

