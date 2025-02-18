$HTZ stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HTZ stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,260,151 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HTZ:
$HTZ Insider Trading Activity
$HTZ insiders have traded $HTZ stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK FIELDS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $412,750.
- ERIC LEEF (EVP, Chief HR Officer) sold 4,034 shares for an estimated $18,193
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$HTZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $HTZ stock to their portfolio, and 177 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 4,071,229 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,900,698
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 3,612,204 shares (+361220400.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,220,666
- CIBC WORLD MARKET INC. removed 1,954,382 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,153,038
- DG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,833,783 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,711,645
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,803,957 shares (-33.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,602,482
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,354,738 shares (+147.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,958,341
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,301,976 shares (+67.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,765,232
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$HTZ Government Contracts
We have seen $5,117,124 of award payments to $HTZ over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SHORT TERM RENTAL OF MOTOR VEHICLES: $220,897
- SHORT TERM RENTAL OF MOTOR VEHICLES: $197,430
- SHORT TERM RENTAL OF MOTOR VEHICLES: $140,204
- SHORT TERM RENTAL OF MOTOR VEHICLES: $131,090
- SHORT TERM RENTAL OF MOTOR VEHICLES: $87,778
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
You can track data on $HTZ on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.