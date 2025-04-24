$HTZ stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HTZ stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $129,682,647 of trading volume.

$HTZ Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HTZ:

$HTZ insiders have traded $HTZ stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK FIELDS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $412,750 .

. ERIC LEEF (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,800 shares for an estimated $111,293.

$HTZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $HTZ stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HTZ Government Contracts

We have seen $4,639,606 of award payments to $HTZ over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

