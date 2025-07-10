$HTZ stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HTZ stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $86,849,812 of trading volume.

$HTZ Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HTZ (you can track the company live on Quiver's $HTZ stock page ):

$HTZ insiders have traded $HTZ stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC LEEF (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 64,683 shares for an estimated $340,980.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HTZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $HTZ stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$HTZ Government Contracts

We have seen $4,917,352 of award payments to $HTZ over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$HTZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HTZ in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/11/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HTZ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HTZ forecast page.

$HTZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HTZ recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HTZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $5.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Stephanie Moore from Jefferies set a target price of $6.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 John Babcock from B of A Securities set a target price of $2.7 on 04/11/2025

You can track data on $HTZ on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.