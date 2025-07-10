$HTZ stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HTZ stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $86,849,812 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HTZ (you can track the company live on Quiver's $HTZ stock page):
$HTZ Insider Trading Activity
$HTZ insiders have traded $HTZ stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC LEEF (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 64,683 shares for an estimated $340,980.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$HTZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $HTZ stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 15,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,100,000
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 6,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,640,000
- ING GROEP NV added 5,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,700,000
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 4,071,229 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,040,642
- CIBC WORLD MARKETS CORP added 3,615,746 shares (+31482.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,246,039
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK removed 3,596,479 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,170,127
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 3,124,672 shares (+21783.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,311,207
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$HTZ Government Contracts
We have seen $4,917,352 of award payments to $HTZ over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SHORT TERM RENTAL OF MOTOR VEHICLES: $197,430
- SHORT TERM RENTAL OF MOTOR VEHICLES: $140,376
- SHORT TERM RENTAL OF MOTOR VEHICLES: $140,204
- SHORT TERM RENTAL OF MOTOR VEHICLES: $131,090
- EQUIPMENT RENTAL: $112,793
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$HTZ Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HTZ in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/11/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HTZ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HTZ forecast page.
$HTZ Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HTZ recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HTZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $5.0 on 05/15/2025
- Stephanie Moore from Jefferies set a target price of $6.0 on 05/14/2025
- John Babcock from B of A Securities set a target price of $2.7 on 04/11/2025
You can track data on $HTZ on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.