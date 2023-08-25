HTZ Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.95, changing hands as low as $16.79 per share. Hertz Global Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HTZ's low point in its 52 week range is $14.49 per share, with $20.4799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.82.
