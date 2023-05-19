HTRB Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the HTRB ETF (Symbol: HTRB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.60, changing hands as low as $33.50 per share. HTRB shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTRB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTRB's low point in its 52 week range is $31.56 per share, with $35.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.59.

