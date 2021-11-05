HTRB Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the HTRB ETF (Symbol: HTRB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.87, changing hands as high as $40.93 per share. HTRB shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTRB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTRB's low point in its 52 week range is $39.921 per share, with $41.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.91.

