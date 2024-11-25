HTRB Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HTRB

In trading on Monday, shares of the HTRB ETF (Symbol: HTRB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.90, changing hands as high as $33.95 per share. HTRB shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTRB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTRB's low point in its 52 week range is $32.65 per share, with $35.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.96.

