HTO or RSG: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Waste Removal Services sector might want to consider either H20 (HTO) or Republic Services (RSG). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, H20 is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Republic Services has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that HTO is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

HTO currently has a forward P/E ratio of 19.65, while RSG has a forward P/E of 28.77. We also note that HTO has a PEG ratio of 3.00. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. RSG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.44.

Another notable valuation metric for HTO is its P/B ratio of 1.35. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, RSG has a P/B of 5.37.

Based on these metrics and many more, HTO holds a Value grade of B, while RSG has a Value grade of C.

HTO stands above RSG thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that HTO is the superior value option right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.