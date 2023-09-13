HTLD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (Symbol: HTLD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.87, changing hands as high as $15.97 per share. Heartland Express, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTLD's low point in its 52 week range is $13.43 per share, with $18.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.92.

