HTIA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Healthcare Trust Inc (Symbol: HTIA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.18, changing hands as low as $25.05 per share. Healthcare Trust Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTIA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTIA's low point in its 52 week range is $21.85 per share, with $27.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.15.

