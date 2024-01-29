HTIA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Healthcare Trust Inc (Symbol: HTIA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.42, changing hands as high as $16.52 per share. Healthcare Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTIA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HTIA's low point in its 52 week range is $9.5384 per share, with $23.7866 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.53.
