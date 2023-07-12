HTHT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of H World Group Ltd (Symbol: HTHT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.28, changing hands as high as $43.13 per share. H World Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTHT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTHT's low point in its 52 week range is $24.38 per share, with $53.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.88.

