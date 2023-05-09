HTHT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of H World Group Ltd (Symbol: HTHT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.68, changing hands as low as $41.40 per share. H World Group Ltd shares are currently trading off about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTHT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTHT's low point in its 52 week range is $24.38 per share, with $53.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.78.

