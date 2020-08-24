HTH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: HTH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.20, changing hands as high as $20.59 per share. Hilltop Holdings, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTH's low point in its 52 week range is $11.05 per share, with $26.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.36.

