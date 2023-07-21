HTH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: HTH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.31, changing hands as low as $29.79 per share. Hilltop Holdings, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 9.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HTH's low point in its 52 week range is $24.18 per share, with $34.865 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.64.
