HTGC Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Stock Up on Record Investment Income

Shares of Hercules Capital Inc. HTGC rallied almost 3% during after-hours trading following the release of its second-quarter 2026 results. The company’s net investment income of 50 cents per share matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line was unchanged from the year-ago quarter.



Results primarily benefited from an increase in total investment income and a higher weighted average debt investment portfolio. The balance sheet position remained decent. However, a rise in operating expenses was a headwind.



Net investment income was $92.9 million, up 4.7% year over year.

HTGC’s Total Investment Income Improves, Expenses Rise

Total investment income was a record $149.1 million, rising 8.5% from the year-ago quarter. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $148.9 million.



Total interest and dividend income increased 6.5% year over year to $138 million. Fee income was $11.1 million, up 40.4%.



Total quarterly gross operating expenses increased 17.1% to $61.1 million. The rise was due to an increase in interest expenses, loan fees, tax expenses and employee compensation, partly offset by lower general and administrative expenses.

HTGC’s Portfolio Value & New Commitments Solid

The fair value of Hercules Capital’s total investment portfolio was $4.58 billion as of June 30, 2026, down from $4.72 billion as of March 31, 2026.



In the second quarter, the company delivered $927.3 million in gross new debt and equity commitments and $647.5 million in total new funding. It realized early loan repayments of $572.1 million. This, along with scheduled amortization of $43.7 million, led to total debt repayments of $615.8 million.



The weighted average grade of the debt investment portfolio was 2.17 as of June 30, 2026, compared with 2.11 as of March 31, 2026. The company had two debt investments on non-accrual, representing 0.3% and 0.1% of the total investment portfolio at cost and fair value, respectively.

Hercules Capital’s Balance Sheet Position Decent

As of June 30, 2026, Hercules Capital’s net asset value was $12.15 per share, up from $11.90 as of March 31, 2026.



As of June 30, 2026, the company had $652.9 million in liquidity, including $48.2 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, and $604.7 million available under its credit facilities.



At the end of the quarter, the weighted average cost of borrowings, comprising interest and fees, was 5.2%, up from 5% at the end of the prior-year quarter.



The company’s GAAP leverage ratio was 103.9%, while net GAAP leverage was 101.8%. Regulatory leverage and net regulatory leverage were 88.5% and 86.4%, respectively.

Our Viewpoint on HTGC

Rising demand for customized financing will likely aid Hercules Capital’s total investment income. However, the absence of global diversification limits the company’s growth prospects. Efforts to improve originations will likely keep expenses elevated, hurting bottom-line expansion.



Hercules Capital, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hercules Capital, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hercules Capital, Inc. Quote

Currently, Hercules Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance & Earnings Expectation of HTGC’s Peers

Ares Capital Corporation’s ARCC second-quarter 2026 core earnings of 47 cents per share met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line fell 6% from the prior-year quarter.



The reported quarter’s results were primarily hurt by an increase in expenses. However, an increase in interest income from investments, along with higher capital structuring service fees, supported the results to an extent. Robust portfolio activity was another tailwind for ARCC.



Main Street Capital MAIN is scheduled to announce quarterly numbers on Aug. 6.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Main Street Capital’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at $1.01.

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Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.