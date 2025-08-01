HTGC Q2 Earnings Beat as Total Investment Income Rises, Stock Gains

Hercules Capital Inc.’s HTGC shares gained 1.3% in the after-market hours on better-than-expected quarterly results. The second-quarter 2025 net investment income of 50 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents. However, the bottom line declined 2% from the year-ago quarter.



Results were primarily aided by an increase in total investment income. Also, the portfolio activity was robust in the quarter. However, an increase in expenses hurt the results to some extent.



Net investment income was $88.7 million, up 7.7% year over year.

HTGC's Investment Income Improves, Expenses Rise

Total investment income was $137.5 million, up 10% from the year-ago quarter. The rise was driven by a higher weighted average debt investment portfolio between periods. Also, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $126.2 million.



Total gross operating expenses increased 14.7% year over year to $52.2 million. The rise was due to an increase in almost all cost components, except for tax expenses.

HTGC Portfolio Value & New Commitments Remain Strong

The fair value of Hercules Capital’s total investment portfolio was $4.18 billion as of June 30, 2025. It realized early loan repayments of $267.4 million in the second quarter.



In the second quarter, the company delivered $1 billion in gross new debt and equity commitments and $709.1 million in gross new funding.

Hercules Capital’s Balance Sheet Position Decent

As of June 30, 2025, Hercules Capital’s net asset value was $11.84 per share, down from $11.66 as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of June 30, 2025, the company had $785.6 million in liquidity, including $52.2 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, and $733.4 million in credit facilities.



At the end of the second quarter, the weighted average cost of debt, comprising interest and fees, remained constant at 5% compared with the prior-year quarter.

Our View on HTGC

The absence of global diversification limits Hercules Capital’s growth prospects. Further, the company’s efforts to improve originations will likely keep expenses elevated. Nonetheless, rising demand for customized financing will likely support total investment income.

Hercules Capital, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hercules Capital, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hercules Capital, Inc. Quote

Currently, Hercules Capital carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance & Earnings Dates of HTGC’s Peers

Ares Capital Corporation’s ARCC second-quarter 2025 core earnings of 50 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line reflected a decline of 18% from the prior-year quarter.



ARCC’s results were primarily hurt by a decline in total investment income and higher expenses. Nonetheless, the company’s robust portfolio activities offered some support.



Main Street Capital MAIN is scheduled to announce second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 7.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Main Street Capital’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at 99 cents. This implies a 2% fall from the prior-year quarter’s actual.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.