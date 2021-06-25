HTG Molecular Diagnostics'(NASDAQ:HTGM) Share Price Is Down 88% Over The Past Three Years.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 55% in the last month. But that is meagre solace in the face of the shocking decline over three years. The share price has sunk like a leaky ship, down 88% in that time. So we're relieved for long term holders to see a bit of uplift. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years HTG Molecular Diagnostics saw its revenue shrink by 24% per year. That means its revenue trend is very weak compared to other loss making companies. And as you might expect the share price has been weak too, dropping at a rate of 23% per year. We prefer leave it to clowns to try to catch falling knives, like this stock. It's worth remembering that investors call buying a steeply falling share price 'catching a falling knife' because it is a dangerous pass time.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:HTGM Earnings and Revenue Growth June 25th 2021

A Different Perspective

HTG Molecular Diagnostics shareholders are down 46% for the year, but the market itself is up 45%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 13% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that HTG Molecular Diagnostics is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

