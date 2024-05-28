News & Insights

HT&E Director’s Stake Change Reflects Incentives

May 28, 2024 — 09:48 pm EDT

HT&E Ltd (AU:A1N) has released an update.

HT&E Ltd’s director Ciaran Davis has reported a change in his interest in the company’s securities, influenced mainly by the company’s incentive plans. The notice details an increase in Davis’s indirect holdings through the Davis Investments Trust, with acquisitions of ordinary shares and performance rights, and the exercise of some of these rights. This shift reflects recent grants from incentive plans approved by shareholders, as well as adjustments for dividends paid.

