$HTCR stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HTCR stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $27,830,418 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HTCR:
$HTCR Insider Trading Activity
$HTCR insiders have traded $HTCR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAISHIN YASUI has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,669 shares for an estimated $9,052.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$HTCR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $HTCR stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 263,816 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $478,826
- CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. added 157,179 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $117,884
- CREATIVEONE WEALTH, LLC added 141,843 shares (+330.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,382
- PROSPERITY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. removed 42,500 shares (-47.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,875
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 31,572 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,679
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 25,400 shares (-25.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,050
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 25,184 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,888
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $HTCR on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.