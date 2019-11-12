HTC Will Support Binance Chain With Special Edition Smartphone
Related: Binance to Advise Ukraine Government on Upcoming Crypto Regulation
“The implications are profound and far-reaching. The most innovative smartphone makers are racing to adopt crypto. We are delighted to support and work with HTC EXODUS to make sure its users can access the Binance chain and DEX to help people access crypto and exchange anywhere.”
Related Stories
- Binance’s DEX Now Supports AML Compliance Via CipherTrace
- Huobi Global Is Forcing US Customers to Use Its Local Partner
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.