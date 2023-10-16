HTC hit with $8.9 mln verdict in US wireless patent fight

By Blake Brittain

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Consumer electronics company HTC 2498.TW owes more than $8.9 million in damages for infringing wireless communications patents owned by a Luxembourg-based patent licensing company, a jury in Delaware federal court said on Monday.

The jury determined after a five-day trial that technology in HTC's smartphones for communicating data over an LTE network violates 3G Licensing's patent rights in similar technology.

The jury also said that HTC infringed the patents willfully, which could lead to U.S. District Judge Gregory Williams multiplying the award.

A spokesperson for HTC said the company was disappointed with the verdict and will "evaluate and pursue all available relief."

3G Licensing attorney Lexie White of Susman Godfrey said the award was a "decisive vindication of our client's IP and their decision to stand up for themselves."

3G Licensing said in its 2017 lawsuit that it owns more than 400 patents covering wireless telecommunications technology. The company said it sued Taiwan-based HTC after licensing negotiations broke down.

The lawsuit claimed that HTC's LTE-capable One, Bolt, Desire and other smartphones infringed two of its patents essential to relevant wireless standards.

3G Licensing also said that HTC technology used in Google Pixel phones violated its patent rights. Google was not a defendant in the case.

HTC denied the allegations and argued that the patents were invalid.

French telecom company Orange ORAN.PA, which developed the patented technology, is also a plaintiff in the case.

Dutch telecom company KPN KPN.AS was an additional plaintiff in the original lawsuit. KPN and HTC settled in May, according to court filings.

The case is 3G Licensing SA v. HTC Corp, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:17-cv-00083.

For 3G: Lexie White and Andres Healy of Susman Godfrey

For HTC: Yar Chaikovsky, Philip Ou and Bruce Yen of White & Case

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.