HTBI Ex-Dividend Reminder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/24, HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: HTBI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.11, payable on 2/29/24. As a percentage of HTBI's recent stock price of $26.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HTBI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.66% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTBI's low point in its 52 week range is $18.02 per share, with $30.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.58.

In Monday trading, HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. shares are currently up about 2.6% on the day.

