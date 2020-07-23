HSY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $142.30, changing hands as high as $145.28 per share. Hershey Company shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HSY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HSY's low point in its 52 week range is $109.88 per share, with $162.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $144.47. The HSY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

