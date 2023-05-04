HST Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.27, changing hands as high as $17.47 per share. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HST's low point in its 52 week range is $14.505 per share, with $21.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.08. The HST DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.