HST Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.09, changing hands as high as $18.34 per share. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HST's low point in its 52 week range is $15.10 per share, with $21.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.22. The HST DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

