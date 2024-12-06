News & Insights

Stocks

HSS Hire Sees Major Stake Increase by River Merchant

December 06, 2024 — 09:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HSS Hire (GB:HSS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

River Merchant Capital Ltd has increased its stake in HSS Hire Group PLC, crossing the 4% threshold of voting rights. The Guernsey-based firm now holds 28,436,000 voting rights, reflecting a significant move in its investment strategy. This development could attract attention from investors eyeing shifts in major shareholdings within the company.

For further insights into GB:HSS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.