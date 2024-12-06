HSS Hire Sees Major Stake Increase by River Merchant

HSS Hire (GB:HSS) has released an update.

River Merchant Capital Ltd has increased its stake in HSS Hire Group PLC, crossing the 4% threshold of voting rights. The Guernsey-based firm now holds 28,436,000 voting rights, reflecting a significant move in its investment strategy. This development could attract attention from investors eyeing shifts in major shareholdings within the company.

