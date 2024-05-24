HSS Hire Group Announces New Share Issuance

HSS Hire (GB:HSS) has released an update.

HSS Hire Group PLC has issued over 5.8 million new shares to its Employee Benefit Trust to fulfill obligations under its Long Term Incentive Plan, accounting for 0.8 percent of its total issued share capital. The newly issued shares are set for trading on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM, with the total number of voting rights in the company reaching 710,806,864 post-admission.

