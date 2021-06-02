HSIC vs. SAUHF: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Medical - Dental Supplies stocks have likely encountered both Henry Schein (HSIC) and Straumann Holding AG (SAUHF). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, both Henry Schein and Straumann Holding AG are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

HSIC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 19.19, while SAUHF has a forward P/E of 56.35. We also note that HSIC has a PEG ratio of 1.71. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SAUHF currently has a PEG ratio of 5.12.

Another notable valuation metric for HSIC is its P/B ratio of 2.68. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SAUHF has a P/B of 21.57.

These metrics, and several others, help HSIC earn a Value grade of A, while SAUHF has been given a Value grade of D.

Both HSIC and SAUHF are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that HSIC is the superior value option right now.

