HSIC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Henry Schein Inc (Symbol: HSIC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.73, changing hands as low as $64.93 per share. Henry Schein Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HSIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HSIC's low point in its 52 week range is $56.58 per share, with $73.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.24. The HSIC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

