HSC Technology Group’s Resolutions Passed Unanimously

May 22, 2024 — 09:58 pm EDT

HSC Technology Group Ltd. (AU:TAL) has released an update.

HSC Technology Group Ltd. has successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting with all resolutions passing by a decisive majority. Key resolutions included the adoption of the Remuneration Report, re-election of Director Ramsay Carter, and the ratification of Placement Shares. The results affirm strong shareholder confidence, with significant votes in favor of the company’s proposed actions and strategic initiatives.

