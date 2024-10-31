HSC Resources Group Reveals New Board Structure

Windmill Group Ltd. (HK:1850) has released an update.

HSC Resources Group Limited, formerly known as Windmill Group Ltd., has announced its board of directors, highlighting key roles and committee memberships. The executive team is led by Chairman Li Junheng and CEO Li Shing Kuen Alexander, supported by a mix of executive and independent non-executive directors. This strategic leadership arrangement aims to strengthen corporate governance and drive future growth.

