HSC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Harsco Corp. (Symbol: HSC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.42, changing hands as low as $14.37 per share. Harsco Corp. shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HSC's low point in its 52 week range is $4.19 per share, with $23.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.54.

