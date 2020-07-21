HSC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Harsco Corp. (Symbol: HSC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.78, changing hands as high as $14.87 per share. Harsco Corp. shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HSC's low point in its 52 week range is $4.19 per share, with $26.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.76.

