HSBC's Noel Quinn sees major lift in Chinese businesses diversifying offshore

Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

November 07, 2023 — 08:29 pm EST

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

Nov 8 (Reuters) - HSBC Group HSBA.L Chief Executive Noel Quinn said on Wednesday the bank had seen a 70% lift in business from its Chinese clients looking to diversify their business models outside of mainland China.

Quinn, speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, said an increasing number of Chinese businesses were looking to build their international presence.

