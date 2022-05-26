HSBC’s jarring ESG message, Davos in spring: podcast

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The bank’s head of responsible investing believes policymakers are exaggerating the financial risks of climate change. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss the ramifications of those remarks. Plus: The World Economic Forum is back, but the mood is dour.

