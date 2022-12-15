HSBC's disgruntled HK retail shareholders campaign for spinoff

By Selena Li

The London-headquartered lender, opposed to breaking up its business L1N2ZD05M, dismissed the possibility of the proposal gaining traction among large shareholders.

Lui said he had not reached out to Ping An but would welcome the Chinese insurer joining his group's campaign.

Hong Kong is HSBC's 0005.HK biggest market and home to many retail shareholders. Some who are outside Lui's group have also vocally supported Ping An's spin-off proposal.

But they are unlikely to have the heft to force a vote on a break-up, analysts said.

HSBC said in August a spinoff would mean potential long-term hits to its credit rating, tax bill and operating costs and would bring immediate execution risks.

DIVIDEND SUSPENSION

The HSBC spokesperson said: "We are targeting a dividend payout ratio of around 50% for 2023 and 2024."

But the quarterly dividend payout could be at a lower level than the historical $0.10 per share, the spokesperson said. The bank usually paid $0.10 per share for three quarters then $0.21 in the final quarter.

The bank remains "on track to hit all of our financial targets", including a return on tangible equity of at least 12% from 2023 onwards, according to the emailed statement.

Hong Kong-listed HSBC shares were down 1.77% on Thursday, while the benchmark Hang Seng index lost 1.55%.

