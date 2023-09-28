News & Insights

HSBC's Cowper-Coles to exit after deploring UK's stance on China - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

September 28, 2023 — 08:17 pm EDT

Written by Shubhendu Deshmukh for Reuters ->

Sept 29 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc's HSBA.L head of public affairs Sherard Cowper-Coles will step down shortly after making controversial comments about the British government's handling of its relationship with China, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Sherard Cowper-Coles will leave the UK lender next month, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

