HSBC's Cowper-Coles to exit after deploring UK's stance on China - Bloomberg News

Sept 29 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc's HSBA.L head of public affairs Sherard Cowper-Coles will step down shortly after making controversial comments about the British government's handling of its relationship with China, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Sherard Cowper-Coles will leave the UK lender next month, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

