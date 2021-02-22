US Markets

HSBC's annual profit falls 34% as COVID-19 takes toll

Contributors
Alun John Reuters
Lawrence White Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

HSBC Holdings PLC on Tuesday reported 34% drop in annual profit, slightly better than expectations, after a year in which its global business took a hefty blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.

HONG KONG/LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings PLC HSBA.L on Tuesday reported 34% drop in annual profit, slightly better than expectations, after a year in which its global business took a hefty blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Europe's biggest bank by assets, which makes the bulk of its revenue in Asia, reported profit before tax of $8.78 billion for 2020 versus $13.35 billion a year earlier.

The profit was higher than the $8.33 billion average of analysts' estimates compiled by the bank.

(Reporting by Alun John and Lawrence White; editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Alun.John@thomsonreuters.com; +852-28415827;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters