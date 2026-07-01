HSBC Weighs Turkey Exit as Emirates NBD Explores Acquisition Deal

HSBC Holdings plc HSBC is reportedly in early-stage discussions with Emirates NBD over a potential sale of its Turkish banking operations, per a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter. While neither lender has confirmed the negotiations, the development aligns with HSBC’s ongoing strategy of streamlining its international footprint and concentrating resources on higher-growth core markets.



If completed, the transaction would represent another significant step in HSBC’s portfolio optimization efforts under CEO Georges Elhedery, who has prioritized simplifying the bank’s global operations while improving efficiency and capital allocation.



HSBC has steadily reduced its presence in Turkey over the past decade as challenging economic conditions, currency volatility, regulatory pressures and intense competition affected profitability.



Once operating more than 300 branches in the country, the bank now maintains a significantly smaller network.



A potential divestment would be consistent with HSBC’s broader restructuring program, following recent exits from businesses in markets such as Germany, South Africa and Malta, while reinforcing its strategic focus on the U.K., Asia and the Middle East.

How Can the Deal Benefit Emirates NBD?

For Emirates NBD, acquiring HSBC Turkey would strengthen an already established presence through DenizBank, which it acquired from Sberbank in 2019.



The combination could create a more diversified banking franchise, with DenizBank’s strengths in retail, SME and agricultural banking complementing HSBC Turkey’s capabilities in wholesale banking, trade finance and wealth management.



The transaction could modestly expand Emirates NBD’s Turkish asset base despite ongoing macroeconomic risks, including inflation and currency volatility.

Conclusion

Although any transaction would require regulatory approval and the negotiations are currently preliminary, a potential sale highlights HSBC’s continued commitment to optimizing its global portfolio while focusing investment on markets that offer stronger long-term growth prospects.

HSBC’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, HSBC shares have gained 18.2%, outperforming the industry’s 10.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, HSBC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Divestitures & Acquisitions by Other Finance Firms

Last month, Invesco IVZ completed the transfer of its Canadian fund management business to CI Global Asset Management (CI GAM), marking the close of a deal that significantly reshapes the Canadian investment fund landscape.



The transaction, initially announced in January 2026, involved management agreements tied to Invesco’s Canadian fund lineup, which oversaw approximately C$27 billion in assets. Now, CI GAM has assumed management responsibilities for 98 mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that were previously operated by Invesco Canada.



KKR & Co. Inc. KKR completed the acquisition of Arctos Partners, a premier institutional investor in professional sports franchise stakes globally and a provider of asset management solutions for sponsors.



The buyout is part of KKR’s strategy to expand its alternative investment platform through sports investing, GP solutions and secondaries capabilities, while strengthening its sourcing and origination engine across private markets.

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HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.