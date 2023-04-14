HSBC warns France unit sale could fail due to rate hikes

By Lawrence White

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - HSBC's planned sale of its French retail banking business to Cerberus-backed My Money Group may fall through due to interest rate rises in France that have boosted the amount of capital the buyer will need, the British bank said on Friday.

Rate hikes have increased the amount of regulatory capital required by the enlarged purchaser after completion, HSBC said.

"Unless this issue is addressed, the Purchaser will be unable to obtain regulatory approval for the Transaction," HSBC said.

HSBC announced the proposed deal in June 2021 at a nominal price of one euro, as part of a retreat from slow-growing European and North American markets where it has struggled against larger domestic players.

The British lender said at the time it would incur a loss of around $2.3 billion on the disposal.

Under the terms of the deal, My Money Group is required to use its best efforts to obtain regulatory approval for the transaction, HSBC said.

But the buyers have said they are unlikely to be able to do this without amending the terms of the deal, HSBC added.

If it does proceed, it is likely to be delayed, HSBC said.

"HSBC remains committed to pursuing the sale providing appropriate terms can be agreed," it said.

