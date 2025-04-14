HSBC Upgrades ZTO Express (ZTO)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2025, HSBC upgraded their outlook for ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.79% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for ZTO Express is $27.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.36 to a high of $36.78. The average price target represents an increase of 42.79% from its latest reported closing price of $18.90 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ZTO Express is 53,407MM, an increase of 20.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZTO Express. This is an decrease of 89 owner(s) or 22.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZTO is 0.64%, an increase of 6.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.51% to 169,846K shares. The put/call ratio of ZTO is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harding Loevner holds 14,165K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,416K shares , representing a decrease of 8.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZTO by 15.05% over the last quarter.

Platinum Investment Management holds 12,046K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,558K shares , representing a decrease of 29.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZTO by 20.70% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 10,427K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 9,178K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,661K shares , representing a decrease of 27.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZTO by 94.62% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 9,063K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,351K shares , representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZTO by 25.12% over the last quarter.

ZTO Express Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ('ZTO' or the 'Company') is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.