HSBC Upgrades YPF Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt () (YPF)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2025, HSBC upgraded their outlook for YPF Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:YPF) from Reduce to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.33% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for YPF Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt () is $46.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.31 to a high of $63.06. The average price target represents an increase of 39.33% from its latest reported closing price of $33.09 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for YPF Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt () is 17,784,443MM, a decrease of 0.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4,111.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in YPF Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 33.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YPF is 0.61%, an increase of 13.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.71% to 44,754K shares. The put/call ratio of YPF is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VR Advisory Services holds 3,406K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ARGT - Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds 2,486K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,803K shares , representing an increase of 27.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YPF by 8.00% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 2,146K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,695K shares , representing an increase of 21.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YPF by 42.30% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 2,094K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ping Capital Management holds 2,090K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,558K shares , representing a decrease of 22.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YPF by 41.04% over the last quarter.

YPF Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

YPF S.A. is a vertically integrated, majority state-owned Argentine energy company, engaged in oil and gas exploration and production, and the transportation, refining, and marketing of gas and petroleum products.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.