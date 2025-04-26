HSBC Upgrades Waste Management (XTRA:UWS)

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2025, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Waste Management (XTRA:UWS) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.62% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Waste Management is 214,90 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 171,19 € to a high of 241,05 €. The average price target represents an increase of 6.62% from its latest reported closing price of 201,55 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Waste Management is 23,923MM, an increase of 8.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,021 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waste Management. This is an increase of 167 owner(s) or 5.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UWS is 0.38%, an increase of 0.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.00% to 368,072K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 32,234K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,570K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,717K shares , representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UWS by 5.32% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,887K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,565K shares , representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UWS by 4.94% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,210K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,146K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UWS by 50.58% over the last quarter.

Parnassus Investments holds 6,272K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,121K shares , representing an increase of 18.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UWS by 24.66% over the last quarter.

