HSBC Upgrades Twilio (TWLO)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2025, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from Reduce to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.42% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Twilio is $135.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 35.42% from its latest reported closing price of $100.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Twilio is 5,972MM, an increase of 30.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twilio. This is an increase of 195 owner(s) or 18.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWLO is 0.25%, an increase of 16.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.98% to 129,066K shares. The put/call ratio of TWLO is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,340K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,598K shares , representing a decrease of 5.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 54.15% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,516K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,618K shares , representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 57.31% over the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 3,295K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,263K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares , representing an increase of 87.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 1,174.79% over the last quarter.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 2,787K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Twilio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video, and email by virtualizing the world's communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world's most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry - from emerging leaders to the world's largest organizations - to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

