HSBC Upgrades Trip.com Group Limited - Depositary Receipt () (TCOM)

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2024, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Trip.com Group Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:TCOM) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.09% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Trip.com Group Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $67.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.27 to a high of $85.27. The average price target represents an increase of 4.09% from its latest reported closing price of $64.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Trip.com Group Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 39,078MM, a decrease of 23.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 616 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trip.com Group Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 7.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCOM is 0.82%, an increase of 6.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.52% to 322,479K shares. The put/call ratio of TCOM is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 51,891K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,898K shares , representing an increase of 3.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCOM by 25.03% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 17,230K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,260K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCOM by 4.44% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 13,313K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,327K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCOM by 11.46% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 10,841K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,890K shares , representing an increase of 8.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCOM by 8.84% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 9,983K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,717K shares , representing a decrease of 17.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCOM by 78.56% over the last quarter.

Trip.com Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trip.com Group Limited is a leading one-stop travel service provider consisting of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, Internet websites, and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the largest travel companies in the world in terms of gross merchandise value.

